MIB Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $115.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $304,505.56 and $115.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00112396 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020621 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 433,363,051 coins and its circulating supply is 156,061,123 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.