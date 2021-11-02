Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.46.

MSFT opened at $329.37 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $200.12 and a 1-year high of $332.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

