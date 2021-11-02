MicroVision’s (MVIS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

MicroVision stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

