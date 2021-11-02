Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $201.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $207.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

