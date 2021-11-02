MidasProtocol (MAS) Market Cap Hits $277,509.76

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $277,509.76 and approximately $67,029.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00050791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00218637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00093781 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.