MiL.k (MLK) Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, MiL.k has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $102.13 million and $159.87 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00081900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00101692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,429.65 or 1.00052537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.44 or 0.07029494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002826 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.