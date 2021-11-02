Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in October

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

MALRF stock remained flat at $$28.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

