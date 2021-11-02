Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,352. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

