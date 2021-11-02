Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches One Day Volume of $42.32 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $249.43 million and approximately $42.32 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00005079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00081457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00102105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,329.75 or 1.00247596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.70 or 0.07100627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002873 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

