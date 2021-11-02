Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

MITSY traded up $14.26 on Tuesday, reaching $471.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $315.68 and a 12-month high of $502.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.72. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 73.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

