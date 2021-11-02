MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.75. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.