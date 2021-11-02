MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 898,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 110,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,353. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.