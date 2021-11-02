MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,837 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WKHS opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $899.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.76. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

