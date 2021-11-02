MML Investors Services LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 159.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,257,000 after buying an additional 1,520,171 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,567.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after buying an additional 789,890 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,135,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,964,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.