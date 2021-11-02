MML Investors Services LLC Sells 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 70.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,927.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,977.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,968.93. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,875.20 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

