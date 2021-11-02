MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,784 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Hexcel by 4.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

HXL opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

