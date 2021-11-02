MML Investors Services LLC Sells 807 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,072,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

