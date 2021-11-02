Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Model N by 150.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

