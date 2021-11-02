Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.90

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.90 and last traded at $76.27, with a volume of 2702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.55.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 99.82% and a net margin of 25.54%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

