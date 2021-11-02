Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $183.57 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.