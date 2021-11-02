Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.33.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $183.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.41. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.