Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

