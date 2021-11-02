Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNTV. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 80.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter worth $4,351,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 19.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 154.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 516,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 313,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter worth $137,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.