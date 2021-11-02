Monavale (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $9.09 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Monavale has traded up 127.2% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $1,016.47 or 0.01662425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $751,219.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00320580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,910 coins and its circulating supply is 8,945 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

