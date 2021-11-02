Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.94.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $278,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

