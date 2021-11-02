MonetaryUnit (MUE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,916.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.81 million and $1,916.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001273 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.00 or 0.00288269 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 237,125,102 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

