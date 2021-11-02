MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MGI opened at $6.12 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $560.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.