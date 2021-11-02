Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $551.50.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $529.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.80. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $551.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

