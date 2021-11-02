MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.40

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 23898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.29.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

