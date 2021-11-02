Monster Beverage (MNST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.07.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.