Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $85.46 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.