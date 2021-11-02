Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $181,848.54 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moody's alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $390.70. 620,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,502. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.11. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,697,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,587,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,333,646,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.