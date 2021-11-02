Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $414.00 to $450.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $407.94 and last traded at $394.39, with a volume of 551387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $404.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Moody’s by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Moody’s by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

