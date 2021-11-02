Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.