Morgan Stanley Acquires 71,744 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $134,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

