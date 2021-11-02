Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $125,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

