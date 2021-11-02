Morgan Stanley Has $128.49 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,478,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.60% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $128,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 357,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 92,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 180,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

