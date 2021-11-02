Morgan Stanley Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $90.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.16.

NYSE MRK opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

