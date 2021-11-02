Morgan Stanley Raises Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $89.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

TXT opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 58.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

