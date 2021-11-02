Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $21.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.15.

REMYY stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

