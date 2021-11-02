Morgan Stanley Sells 26,297 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,297 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $131,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after acquiring an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE:TEL opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

