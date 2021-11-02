Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) were down 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 297,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 108,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 406.23. The firm has a market cap of C$103.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

