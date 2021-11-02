Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13,914.25

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £139.14 ($181.79) and traded as low as £136.92 ($178.89). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £138 ($180.30), with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £139.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of £128.83. The stock has a market cap of £538.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 53.09.

About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

