Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRPLY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,919. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

