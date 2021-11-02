Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.43 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.