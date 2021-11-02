Multiplier (BMXX) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $377,249.27 and $6,355.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00079997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00075626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00104916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,863.88 or 1.00239323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.91 or 0.07019128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022693 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

