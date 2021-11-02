Multiplier Price Reaches $0.33 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $335,662.90 and approximately $19,966.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00081358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00074574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,758.00 or 0.99766375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.26 or 0.07231958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002935 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

