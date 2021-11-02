Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MYOV. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $23.04 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $170,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares valued at $923,593. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

