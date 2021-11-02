Mysterium (MYST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $341,976.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $341,976.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mysterium

MYST is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

