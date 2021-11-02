N-able (NABL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. N-able has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get N-able alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NABL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.